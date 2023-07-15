Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur, wins 2023 Wimbledon crown: Stats

July 15, 2023

Marketa Vondrousova overcame Ons Jabeur to win the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles honor

Marketa Vondrousova overcame Ons Jabeur to win the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles honor. Vondrousova beat Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to win her maiden Grand Slam honor. Notably, she is the first unseeded player in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon, besides also reaching the final. For Jabeur, it was a second successive heartbreak. She lost the 2022 Wimbledon final as well.

Key records for Vondrousova after Wimbledon win

Vondrousova has become the lowest-ranked player (42) to win the women's singles title in Wimbledon since the WTA Rankings were introduced. She overcame the record held by Venus Williams (31 in 2007). Meanwhile, Vondrousova has become the 59th women's singles Grand Slam winner and the 24th in Wimbledon.

Vondrousova attained these feats by reaching the final

According to Opta, Vondrousova (42nd) became the second-lowest ranked player to reach the Wimbledon final since the WTA Rankings were introduced. Legend Serena Williams reached the 2018 final being the 181st-ranked women's singles player. Besides, Vondrousova became the fourth left-handed player to reach the Wimbledon and French Open final in the Open Era, after Ann Jones, Martina Navratilova, and Monica Seles.

