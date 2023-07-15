Inter pull out of Romelu Lukaku race: Here's what happened

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 15, 2023 | 07:48 pm 2 min read

Inter Milan have called off negotiations with Chelsea for striker Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan have called off negotiations with Chelsea for striker Romelu Lukaku. As per Fabrizio Romano, Inter were left furious after they were informed that Lukaku held talks with Juventus. Lukaku spent last season at Inter on loan from Chelsea. He had earlier joined Inter from Manchester United before Chelsea spent a hefty sum to get him. Here's more.

Inter and Juventus both bid for Lukaku

Inter were confident of getting Lukaku for a permanent deal this summer and had submitted a bid to Chelsea. Inter's bid was €35m plus €5m in add-ons. However, Inter didn't get an answer from Lukaku to close the deal. Meanwhile, Juventus sent €37.5m + €2.5m (add-ons) bid to Chelsea. However, they want to sell Dusan Vlahovic to complete a move for Lukaku.

What has happened now?

Romano tweeted on Saturday that Inter won't pursue Lukaku, being hurt by his decision to enter talks with Juve. Now the case for Juve is simple - they need to sell Vlahovic. However, Juve want to sell Vlahovic by August 4 or else deal will be off. Besides Juve, there is interest from Saudi Arabia. Lukaku isn't keen to go to Saudi yet.

Chelsea aren't interested in keeping Lukaku

Chelsea's plans haven't changed as Lukaku is expected to return on Monday but won't travel to the USA with the squad for the pre-season tour. Romano has claimed manager Mauricio Pochettino never spoke to Lukaku. Chelsea want him to leave in the summer. So far both Juve and Saudi clubs are ready to pay up and get the Belgian striker.

Lukaku's transfer story and stats over the last four seasons

In August 2019, Lukaku moved to Inter from Manchester United in a £73m move. He signed a five-year deal worth £150k per week. He scored 64 goals in 95 appearances across two seasons, besides providing 17 assists. In 2021, Chelsea signed Lukaku for £97.5m. He scored 15 goals for Chelsea in 44 appearances. Lukaku was loaned to Inter last season. He scored 14 goals.

