Roberto Firmino joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 05, 2023 | 02:00 pm 2 min read

Roberto Firmino has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli on a three-year deal after leaving Liverpool (Photo credit: Twitter/@ALAHLI_FCEN)

Roberto Firmino has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli on a three-year deal after leaving Liverpool as a free agent. Firmino becomes another high-profile player to make a switch to Saudi Arabia after the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, and Marcelo Brozovic to name a few. Notably, it was announced in March that Firmino will leave the Reds. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Firmino joined the Reds in 2015 and ended up with 111 goals, besides scoring in his final game back in May. He helped the club win multiple trophies during his stay, including the Champions League. With an important offer from Saudi Arabia, it was difficult for the Brazilian to turn it down. Saudi is a serious nation and wants top players to join.

Firmino's numbers at Liverpool

Firmino made 362 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 111 goals in all competitions. His best season was in 2017-18 when he managed 27 goals across 54 matches. He clocked 256 Premier League appearances, scoring 82 times. As per Footystats, Firmino managed 71 assists for Liverpool. His assists count in the Premier League was 50. In 2017-18, he managed 16 assists, besides 27 goals.

Breaking down Firmino's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

Firmino played just 25 Premier League games in the 2022-23 season. He clocked 11 goals and four assists. As per Opta, Firmino managed 31 shots excluding blocks with 25 of them being on target. He created 21 chances. Out of 546 attempted passes, he completed 436 with a 79.85% pass accuracy. He made 17 tackles and completed 13 take-ons, besides winning 36 ground duels.

Firmino's club career stats

Firmino began his career with Figueirense in Brazil's Serie B. He scored 8 goals in 38 games. Firmino then moved to Hoffenheim in Germany, scoring 49 times in 153 appearances, besides making 29 assists.

Firmino enjoyed plenty of success with the Reds

With Liverpool, Firmino won the Premier League 2019-20 title. He lifted the League Cup and FA Cup in 2021-22. He won the FA Community Shield in 2022. In 2018-19, he won the Champions League. He also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Firmino is also a two-time Champions League runner-up and one-time runner-up in the Europa League.

