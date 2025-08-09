4 astronauts return to Earth after 5 months in space

An international crew of four astronauts has safely returned to Earth today, after spending nearly five months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) . The team, which included US astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan's Takuya Onishi, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, made their return in a SpaceX capsule. Their successful splashdown off California's coast at 8:44am local time (3:34pm GMT) marked the end of NASA's Commercial Crew Program's 10th crew rotation mission to the ISS.

Return voyage Journey back home took 17 hours The Dragon capsule, owned by SpaceX, separated from the ISS at 10:15pm GMT on Friday. Its return journey lasted a dizzying 17 hours, slowed down by re-entry into Earth's atmosphere and further controlled by deploying large parachutes. After splashing down, the astronauts were hoisted aboard a SpaceX ship and breathed Earth's air for the first time in months.

Research achievements Team conducted 200+ scientific experiments during stay During their five-month stay on the ISS, the Crew-10 team conducted over 200 scientific experiments. These included material studies and investigations into physiological and psychological changes in humans. "We got to accomplish a lot of really amazing operational things. We got to see some amazing views, and we have had some really big belly laughs and a wonderful time together," said Ayers, who was the mission's pilot.