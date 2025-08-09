NASA's Juno might chase this interstellar object: Know why

3I/ATLAS will be closest to the Sun on November 12

Scientists are excited because 3I/ATLAS is only the third known interstellar object spotted in our neighborhood. Studying it could reveal secrets about how distant worlds form.

The catch? It's moving super fast—about 60km per second—and will be tough to catch or even observe from Earth when it swings by the Sun in November.

There's hope that other spacecraft, like ESA's JUICE near Jupiter or probes on Mars, might still grab some valuable data as it passes by.