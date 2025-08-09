ChatGPT can now tutor you in any subject

Study Mode is available worldwide on all ChatGPT plans, encouraging students to think critically and participate more. It's especially helpful where private tutoring isn't easy to get—like in India, where Evo11ve. AI helps CBSE students boost their scores by up to 20% points.

The future of learning

AI tutoring is catching on fast: over a third of young adults in the US use ChatGPT for studying, and most want AI as part of their education.

Tools like Khan Academy's Khanmigo focus on problem-solving instead of just giving answers.

Research shows these tools can boost motivation, but experts warn that relying too much on AI could hurt independent thinking—so it's best as a helpful sidekick, not a total replacement for real teachers.