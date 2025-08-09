By the numbers: Naomi Osaka at the US Open
What's the story
Current women's singles tennis 25th ranked player, Naomi Osaka, will hope to find form and relive her past success in the upcoming 2025 US Open. The year's final Grand Slam event will start from August 24 onward. Osaka finished as the runner-up at the National Bank Open recently and then withdrew from Cincinnati due to change of schedule. We decode her stats.
Information
Osaka at Grand Slams (overall and 2025)
Osaka is 64-25 at Grand Slams in women's singles. She is a four-time Slam winner and owns a 100% record in finals. She has reached four finals to date and holds a 4-0 record. In 2025, she is 4-3 at Grand Slams.
US Open
Osaka is a two-time US Open winner
Information
Osaka last won a Slam title in 2021
Osaka last won a Slam title in 2021 when she lifted the Australian Open crown. Thereafter, in 12 Grand Slam events, she has failed to make it past the 3rd round. She was absent from six Grand Slam events in this period.