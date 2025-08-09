By the numbers: Naomi Osaka at the US Open

Current women's singles tennis 25th ranked player, Naomi Osaka , will hope to find form and relive her past success in the upcoming 2025 US Open . The year's final Grand Slam event will start from August 24 onward. Osaka finished as the runner-up at the National Bank Open recently and then withdrew from Cincinnati due to change of schedule. We decode her stats.

Information Osaka at Grand Slams (overall and 2025) Osaka is 64-25 at Grand Slams in women's singles. She is a four-time Slam winner and owns a 100% record in finals. She has reached four finals to date and holds a 4-0 record. In 2025, she is 4-3 at Grand Slams.

US Open Osaka is a two-time US Open winner Swiatek made her US Open debut in 2016, reaching the 3rd round. In 2017, she once again reached the 3rd round. This was followed by a title win in 2018. She defeated Serena Williams in the final. In 2019, Osaka reached the 4th round before winning the title again in 2020. Thereafter, her performances read: R3 (2021), R1 (2022), A (2023), and R2 (2024).