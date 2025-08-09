Manchester United have emerged victorious in the Snapdragon Cup, defeating Fiorentina in a penalty shootout. The pre-season friendly match, held at Old Trafford, ended in a 1-1 draw before thye hosts triumphed 5-4 on penalties. The win comes as a major boost for the Red Devils ahead of their Premier League campaign against Arsenal. Here's more.

New faces New signings presented to Old Trafford crowd The match also witnessed the introduction of new striker Benjamin Sesko to the United crowd. His transfer from RB Leipzig for a fee rising to £73.7 million was confirmed on match day. He was presented alongside other new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, who both started for Manchester United in the game.

Match highlights United equalize after Fiorentina take lead Fiorentina's Simon Sohm capitalized on poor defending to give his side an early lead. However, United equalized mid-way through the first half when Bruno Fernandes's cross was deflected over the line amid a melee of bodies, with Robin Gosens appearing to be involved. David de Gea, who was honored by his former club before the match, was among those protesting a foul.

Game challenges United triumph in penalty shoot-out In the second half, Sohm nearly scored again but hit the United crossbar. Fernandes, Harry Maguire, and Cunha all tried to find a winner for the home side. Young defender Ayden Heaven had to leave the pitch due to an injury during this period. De Gea received a standing ovation when substituted late on, missing out on participating in the penalty shoot-out that United won after Altay Bayindir saved Fabiano Parisi's kick.

Upcoming matches United's performance lacked fluidity Despite the victory, United's performance lacked the fluidity seen in their previous pre-season win over Bournemouth. This suggests that it may take some time for the team to gel together. Their Premier League campaign will kick off at Old Trafford against Arsenal next weekend. United are in search of a new midfielder and it remains to be seen how the window unfolds with three weeks remaining. In this game, their midfield, in particular, looked disjointed.