Wasim Akram lauds fighter Mohammed Siraj after England Test heroics

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has praised Mohammed Siraj 's evolution from a supporting bowler to India's pace spearhead in Test cricket. Akram's statement comes after Siraj's impressive performance in the recent Oval Test against England, where he took nine wickets and helped India secure a six-run victory. The match ended up leveling the five-match series at 2-2. Here we look at what Akram said of Siraj.

Endurance 'Siraj was full of hunger and passion' Akram was particularly impressed with Siraj's performance on the final day of the match, where he took three of the remaining four wickets when England needed just 35 runs. "Siraj was full of hunger and passion - it was an incredible effort," Akram told Telecom Asia Sport. He added that "to bowl nearly 186 overs across five Tests and still be that fiery on the final day shows remarkable stamina and mental strength."

Mental fortitude Akram praises Siraj's focus and resilience Akram also praised Siraj's focus and resilience, even after a miscalculated catch off Prasidh Krishna's bowling that allowed Harry Brook to score 111 runs. "He's leading the attack and doing it with heart," Akram said, adding that "even when a catch went down - that of Brook - he didn't lose focus." This, according to Akram, is the mark of a fighter and proves that "Test cricket is alive and kicking."

Match analysis 'I rarely watch cricket when I'm not working' Akram revealed his engagement with the final day's play at The Oval, highlighting how riveting it was. "I rarely watch cricket when I'm not working, but I was glued to the last day," said Akram. He gave India a 60% chance on Day 5, saying they just needed that first breakthrough. With Chris Woakes injured and India sensing blood, Akram said it was game on and credited Siraj for making it possible.

Strategic move Akram praises India's decision to rest Bumrah Akram also praised India's strategic decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the series decider. He said, "It takes a brave team to rest their best bowler. But India had the bench strength, and the plan worked perfectly." The match at the Oval was a testament to Siraj's growth as a frontline bowler for India. His performance has been lauded by cricket experts like Akram, further establishing his credentials as one of India's leading pace bowlers in Test cricket.