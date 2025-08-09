West Ham United sign goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Leicester City

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Leicester City. As per BBC Sport, the transfer fee is £20 million. Hermansen has signed a five-year contract with an additional year option, after a fee was agreed on Thursday following weeks of negotiations between the two clubs. Here are further details on the signing and player.

Career highlights A look at Hermansen's career The 25-year-old goalkeeper had a stellar season with Leicester City last year, despite the team's relegation from the Premier League. Overall, he made 72 appearances for Leicester and was instrumental in their Championship title win in 2024, prior to their relegation. His impressive performances had attracted interest from several Premier League and European clubs, but West Ham were always leading the race to sign him.

Goalkeeper competition Hermansen will compete with Areola for starting spot Hermansen's arrival at West Ham comes after the departure of Poland's Lukasz Fabianski at the end of last season. The Danish international will now compete with Alphonse Areola for a spot in the starting XI. Areola played 26 times in the Premier League during the 2024-25 season. Casper Ankergren, who previously worked with Hermansen at Brondby, is West Ham's goalkeeping coach under manager Graham Potter.

Player departures Ndidi leaves Leicester for Besiktas Hermansen isn't the only player leaving Leicester City after their relegation. Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has also left for Turkish side Besiktas after spending eight-and-a-half years at King Power Stadium. The club's new coach Marti Cifuentes will lead the team into their first Championship game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.