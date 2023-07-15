Duleep Trophy final: Priyank Panchal reaches 8,000 First-Class runs

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 15, 2023 | 06:04 pm 2 min read

Panchal reached the mileston in his 113th FC match

West Zone skipper Priyank Panchal became the latest player to reach 8,000 runs in First-Class cricket during the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone in Bengaluru. He got the milestone in his 113th First-Class match while batting in the second innings. Panchal brought up his 32nd FC fifty while reaching the milestone. At the day 4 stumps, West Zone are 182/5, chasing 298.

Panchal surpasses 8,000 runs in FC cricket

The Gujarat batter needed 71 runs to get to the milestone before this match. Panchal, who was dismissed for 11 in the first innings, is unbeaten on 92 from 205 balls (4s: 11). He has raced to 8,021 runs and will be aiming to get to his 27th hundred in FC cricket on Sunday. He has an average of over 46.

A calculative knock from Panchal

The 33-year-old opener has held the fort for the WZone in this clash. Panchal's wicket will be crucial for SZone on day 5 as they only need 116 runs more to win the final. The West Zone skipper's 98-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan (48), provided them with a lot of momentum. But the latter was dismissed at the wrong time.

How has the match panned out?

WZone invited SZone to bat first after winning the toss in the final. SZone could only manage 213, courtesy of knocks from Hanuma Vihari (63) and Tilak Varma (40). In reply, WZone were bundled out for 146 as Vidwath Kaverappa finished with a seven-fer. In the second innings, SZone scored 230, setting a target of 298. WZone are 182/5 and need 116 runs more.

