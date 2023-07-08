Sports

BAN vs AFG: Rahmanullah Gurbaz hammers his fourth ODI ton

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 08, 2023

Gurbaz scored his second ODI ton against Bangladesh

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hammered a fine hundred against Bangladesh in the second ODI in Chattogram. The Afghanistan wicket-keeper batter slammed his fourth ODI century and his second century against Bangladesh. Gurbaz's knock of 145 from 125 deliveries was laced with 13 fours and eight maximums. When he was dismissed, Afghanistan were 256/1 in 36.1 overs. He broke several records during this innings. Here's more.

A blazing knock from Gurbaz

Carrying the momentum from the opening fixture, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran gave Afghanistan a superb start. The two openers added 256 runs together. The openers have stitched the highest-ever opening partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs. While Gurbaz reached his ton, Ibrahim has also slammed a fifty. The duo has allowed Afghanistan to post a huge total and put the pressure back on Bangladesh.

A look at his ODI numbers

On the back of his knock, the youngster has amassed 773 runs in 20 ODIs at an average of 40.68. Besides four hundreds, he also has two ODI fifties. His knock of 145 is his highest score in this format. As mentioned, this was his second century against Bangladesh. Against Bangladesh, he has amassed 287 runs in five ODIs at an average of 71.75.

Highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs

Gurbaz and Ibrahim's 256-run stand is the highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODIs (any wicket). The duo surpassed Mohammed Shahzad and Karim Sadiq's 218*-run stand for the second wicket against Scotland in 2010. Among opening stands, they went ahead of Sadiq and Javed Ahmadi's 141-run opening stand against Netherlands in 2012. Overall, they are the 13th-highest opening stand in ODIs.

