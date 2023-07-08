Sports

Injured Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is, to undergo surgery

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 08, 2023 | 03:27 pm 2 min read

Naveen will undergo a knee surgery (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In a major blow to Team Afghanistan, pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match T20I series against hosts Bangladesh due to a knee injury. He has been replaced by bowling all-rounder Nijat Masood in the squad, who has played three T20Is so far. Notably, Naveen is missing the ongoing ODI leg of the Bangladesh tour as well. Here are further details.

Naveen to undergo surgery

Naveen would head to the United Kingdom to undergo surgery on his knee. Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the same on Twitter on Saturday (July 8). Meanwhile, ACB also stated that the surgery would be a minor one. With the Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup taking place later this year, ACB would want Naveen to regain fitness sooner than later.

Here is ACB's post!

A look at his stats

Naveen made his T20I debut in 2019 and did not take long in cementing his place in the team. He has so far scalped 34 wickets in 27 games. While he averages 20.70 in the format, the 23-year-old has an economy rate of 8.10. As far as his T20 stats are concerned, Naveen has taken 175 wickets at 23.42.

Last seen in T20 Blast

Naveen was last seen playing for Leicestershire in the ongoing 2023 T20 Blast. The right-arm pacer looked rusty in the competition, claiming four wickets in five games (ER: 8.72). His last appearance was recorded on June 16. Meanwhile, Naveen did well for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), returning with 11 wickets in eight games at an economy of 7.82.

Who is Nijat Masood?

As mentioned, the ACB selectors have roped in Nijat Masood as Naveen's replacement. The pacer has claimed four wickets in three T20Is so far at an economy of 8.64. Overall, the 24-year-old has snapped 25 wickets in 24 T20Is with his economy being 8.20. Notably, he claimed a fifer on his Test debut against Bangladesh last month.

