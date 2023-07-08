Sports

Duleep Trophy: WZone qualify for final after draw against CZone

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 08, 2023 | 02:39 pm 3 min read

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a century in the third innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Zone have advanced to the final of the 2023 Duleep Trophy following the drawn affair against Central Zone in the first semi-final. The Priyank Panchal-led side qualified for the summit clash on the virtue of having a 92-run first-inning lead. Cheteshwar Pujara stood out for the winning team with a magnificent ton in the third innings. Here are further details.

How did the game pan out?

CZone skipper Shivam Mavi claimed a six-fer as WZone were folded for 220 while batting first. Atit Sheth made 74. In reply, CZone could only manage 128 thanks to Arzan Nagwaswalla's 5/74. Though West Zone lost two early wickets in their second innings, Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav helped them finish at 297. Chasing 390, CZone were 128/4 before rain abandoned the game.

A rescuing knock from Sheth

All-rounder Atit Sheth played a rescuing knock for West Zone in the first innings. Despite the situation, he counter-attacked and finished with 74 off 129 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 1 six. It was his seventh half-century in First-Class cricket as he has raced past 1,240 runs in 31 games at a 34-plus average.

Three-fer with the ball

Meanwhile, Sheth also made an impact with the ball as he claimed three wickets in CZone's first innings and claimed figures worth 3/27. He recorded 1/32 in his second outing as the right-arm pacer has raced to 98 FC wickets at a 25-plus average.

Six-fer for Mavi

Mavi ran through WZone's batting order in the first innings with a career-best 6/44. This was his third fifer in the format as he also owns as many four-wicket hauls. In 14 FC games, the speedster has raced to 59 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 19-plus. The pacer went wicket-less in his second outing.

Fifer for Nagwaswalla

Arzan Nagwaswalla's five-wicket haul was the highlight of the second day's play. Though he conceded runs at 5.1 per over, the WZone pacer returned with 5/74 in 14.3 overs. Meanwhile, this was the left-arm pacer's sixth five-wicket haul in FC cricket. He claimed 1/21 in his second outing as the left-arm pacer now owns 93 wickets in 24 games at a 24-plus average.

Fiery fifty from SKY

Suryakumar, who could only manage seven in WZone's first innings, scored a fiery fifty in his second outing. He scored 52 off just 58 deliveries, with the help of eight boundaries and a maximum. This was SKY's 29th FC fifty as he has raced past 5,610 runs in 81 games at a 44-plus average (100s: 14).

Remarkable hundred from Pujara

Pujara, who managed a 102-ball 28 in the first innings, batted with immense precision in his second outing. He ended up scoring a 278-ball 133. This was Pujara's 60th First-Class century as he also owns 76 fifties in the format. Standing in his 253rd match, the batter has raced past 19,350 runs at a stellar average of over 51.

Four-fers for Saurabh Kumar, Saransh Jain

Spinners Saurabh Kumar (4/84) and Saransh Jain (4/56) claimed four-wicket hauls in WZone's second innings. The former, who took 1/64 in the first innings, has now raced to 264 wickets in 62 FC games at an average of 24-plus. Meanwhile, off-spinner Saransh Jain now owns 66 wickets in 22 FC games at a 27-plus average.

