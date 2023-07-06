Sports

Duleep Trophy 2023: Shivam Mavi claims career-best six-fer

Duleep Trophy 2023: Shivam Mavi claims career-best six-fer

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 06, 2023 | 10:43 am 2 min read

Shivam Mavi claimed 6/44 against West Zone (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Central Zone skipper Shivam Mavi claimed a brilliant six-wicket haul as West Zone were bundled out for 220 while batting first in the ongoing first semi-final of the 2023 Duleep Trophy. The right-arm pacer bowled with hostility and returned with 6/44 in 19.5 overs. He delivered seven maidens. Meanwhile, these are his best figures in First-Class cricket. Here are his stats.

A fiery spell from Mavi

Mavi ran through WZone's middle-order by claiming crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sarfaraz Khan. Atit Sheth (74), who scored the most for WZone's, was Mavi's fourth and final wicket on Day 1. He dismissed Arzan Nagwaswalla and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya quickly on the second day to complete his six-wicket haul. No other CZone's bowler claimed more than one wicket.

Third five-wicket haul for Mavi

As mentioned, these are his best figures in FC cricket as his previous best figures in the format read 6/55. Overall, this was his third fifer in the format as he also owns as many four-wicket hauls. Standing in his 14th FC game, the speedster has raced to 59 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 18-plus.

How did the innings pan out?

WZone lost wickets at regular intervals as star batters Prithvi Shaw (26), Priyank Panchal (13), and Pujara (28) threw away their starts. Suryakumar (7) and Sarfaraz (0) also failed to deliver. Sheth, however, guided the side to a respectable total with a crucial fifty. All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja also contributed with 39 runs as WZone went past the 200-run mark.

Share this timeline