Danielle Wyatt hammers her 12th WT20I half-century: Key stats

Danielle Wyatt hammers her 12th WT20I half-century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 06, 2023 | 10:07 am 2 min read

Wyatt is England's second-highest run-getter in WT20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Danielle Wyatt smoked a fiery half-century as England defeated Australia by three runs in the second Women's T20I. The three-match series now stands at 1-1. The England opener batted with intent and mustered 76 off 46 balls. Her knock was laced with 13 boundaries. Notably, no other England batter could even touch the 25-run mark in the contest. Here are her stats.

A sparking knock from Wyatt

Batting first at London's Kennington Oval, England were off to a flier as Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley (23) added 57 runs for the opening wicket. While Wyatt added 43 more runs with number-three batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt (23), the hosts then suffered a middle-order collapse. Wyatt, however, held one end and kept the scorecard moving. She eventually fell prey to Annabel Sutherland.

12th WT20I fifty for Wyatt

Meanwhile, this was Wyatt's 12th half-century in WT20Is as she also owns a couple of tons. Among England players, only Sarah Taylor (16) boasts more scores of 50 or more in WT20Is. Wyatt has now raced to 2,452 runs in 145 games at 21.89 with her strike rate being 126.06. Only Charlotte Edwards (2,605) owns more WT20I runs among England players.

Her numbers against Australia

Against Australia, Wyatt now owns 649 runs in 35 games at a strike rate of 125.53 (50s: 3, 100: 1). Only Suzie Bates (969), Harmanpreet Kaur (780), and Amy Satterthwaite (698) own more WT20I runs against the Aussies. With her off-spin, the 32-year-old all-rounder has snapped nine WT20I wickets against Australia (ER: 7). Overall, she owns 46 WT20I wickets at an economy of 5.65.

How did the game pan out?

Wyatt's brilliance meant England posted 186/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Sutherland (3/28) was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. In reply, Australia were in the hunt till the very end with several batters making significant contributions. Ellyse Perry stood out with an unbeaten 27-ball 51. Her efforts, however, went in vain as Australia narrowly lost by three runs.

