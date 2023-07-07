Sports

Duleep Trophy semis: Cheteshwar Pujara smokes ton following Test snub

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 07, 2023 | 01:01 pm 2 min read

Pujara hammered his 60th FC hundred (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cheteshwar Pujara smoked a brilliant century against Central Zone in the first semi-final of the 2023 Duleep Trophy. The veteran batter had a point to prove heading into the game as he was dropped from India's Test squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. Meanwhile, his ton came in the third innings as West Zone are firmly on top now. Here are his stats.

An important knock from Pujara

Pujara, who managed a 102-ball 28 in the first innings, batted with immense precision in his second outing. He arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 36/1. The veteran joined forces with dasher Suryakumar Yadav (52) and the duo added 95 runs for the third wicket. Pujara went from strength to strength and touched the three-figure mark on Day 3.

Here are his FC stats

This was Pujara's 60th First-Class century as he also owns 76 fifties in the format. Standing in his 253rd match, the batter has raced past 19,350 runs at a stellar average of over 51. Meanwhile, his highest score in the format reads 352. In the 2023 County Championship Division 2, Pujara hammered 545 runs for Sussex at 68.12. The tally includes three tons.

A look at his overall Test numbers

In Test cricket, Pujara has piled up 7,195 runs in 103 games at 43.60. He has mustered 19 centuries and 35 fifties in whites (200s: 3). Among active Indian cricketers, only Virat Kohli owns more Test runs (8,479). With 928 runs at 32, Pujara was India's second-highest run-getter in the 2021-23 WTC cycle. Kohli is marginally ahead of him with 932 at 32.13.

How has the match proceeded?

CZone skipper Shivam Mavi claimed a six-fer as WZone were folded for 220 while batting first. Atit Sheth made 74. In reply, CZone could only manage 128 thanks to Arzan Nagwaswalla's 5/74. Though West Zone lost two early wickets in their second innings, Pujara and SKY's heroics have powered them past 250. Their lead has gone over 350 now.

