Decoding Sean Williams's dream run in CWC Qualifiers 2023

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 30, 2023 | 11:46 am 3 min read

Williams has smoked three centuries in the tournament (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sean Williams is enjoying a sensational run of form in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Having played five matches so far, the southpaw has crossed the 100-run mark three times. Thanks to his brilliance, hosts Zimbabwe comfortably cleared the league stage and even won their first game of the Super-Sixes stage. Here we decode Williams's stats.

500-plus runs in the event

Williams has now raced to 532 runs in the event at a jaw-dropping average of 133.00. No other batter has even touched the 300-run mark so far. 142, 174, 23, 91, and 102* read his scores in the competition. Notably, Zimbabwe are yet to suffer a defeat in the tournament. Needless to mention, Williams has been instrumental to their unbeaten run.

Highest strike rate in the competition

Williams's strike rate of 148.60 in the tournament is the highest among batters with at least 60 runs in the competition. His teammate Sikandar Raza (138.30) trails him in this regard. Meanwhile, his average reads 133, the highest among batters with 210-plus runs. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran (2) of West Indies is the only other batter with multiple tons in the competition.

Second-fastest century in the tournament

Zimbabwe's opener against Nepal saw Williams score an unbeaten 102*. He reached his ton off just 70 balls, the then-fastest for a Zimbabwe batter. Raza then displaced him at the top with a 54-ball ton against the Netherlands. Against the USA, Williams reached the three-figure mark off 65 balls, now the second-fastest for a Zimbabwe batter in the format.

Fourth Zimbabwe batter with a 150 in ODIs

Williams ended up scoring 174 off 101 balls against the USA. He became just the fourth Zimbabwe batter to touch the 150-run mark in ODIs. He joined the likes of Charles Coventry (194*), Hamilton Masakadza (178* and 156), and Craig Wishart (172*). The southpaw hence now owns the third-highest individual score for Zimbabwe in ODIs. It is also the highest-individual score of the tournament.

Highest ODI score for Zimbabwe

Williams's record-breaking knock against the USA powered Zimbabwe to their highest total in ODIs, 408/6. They had previously crossed the 350-run mark only once in the format, having posted 351/7 against Kenya back in 2007. Meanwhile, in 2023, Williams has raced to 652 runs in seven ODIs at an average and strike rate of 108.66 and 134.71, respectively.

5,000 ODI runs loading for Williams

Zimbabwe's sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs, Williams has scored 4,918 runs in 154 games at 38.12. The tally includes eight tons and 34 fifties. With his left-arm spin bowling, the 36-year-old has also scalped 80 wickets (ER: 4.95). Grant Flower (6,571 and 104) and Elton Chigumbura (4,289 and 95) are the other Zimbabwe all-rounders with the double to 4,500 runs and 50 wickets in ODIs.

