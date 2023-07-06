Sports

Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket: Details here

Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 06, 2023 | 01:13 pm 1 min read

Veteran Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket with immediate effect. The left-handed batter has been reeling with injuries lately and the same seems to have prompted his decision to hang up his boots. Notably, Tamim was due to lead the Tigers in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India in October-November. Here are further details.

An emotional Tamim hang up his boots

As per ESPNcricinfo, Tamim made the major announcement at a press conference he arranged in Chattogram on Thursday (July 6). Notably, a day before, Bangladesh suffered a 17-run defeat against visitors Afghanistan in the first ODI. Skipper Tamim made a 21-ball 13 in that contest, which turned out to be his final international outing. Meanwhile, the southpaw was emotional while announcing his decision.

Share this timeline