Sports

Zaka Ashraf appointed chairman of PCB management committee: Details here

Zaka Ashraf appointed chairman of PCB management committee: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 06, 2023 | 12:24 pm 2 min read

Ashraf will lead a 10-member committee

Zaka Ashraf has been named the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee. PCB announced the same on Thursday (July 6). Ashraf will lead a 10-member committee which also includes former cricketer Zaheer Abbas. As per the Times of India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominated Ashraf to take the charge for the next four months. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Ashraf was the favorite to take the pole position after former chairman Najam Sethi withdrew from the election of PCB chairman last month. Notably, the elections for the new chairman have been postponed indefinitely upon strong protest from former management committee members. Ashraf will lead the cricket body for the time being. The committee's inaugural meeting will take place in Lahore on July 6.

Other members of the committee

As mentioned, PCB has named a 10-member management committee which also includes Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashafaq Akhtar, Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Soomro, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik. These names will oversee all operations related to Pakistan cricket.

The election fiasco

The PCB elections were initially scheduled to take place on June 27. However, several former management committee members filed petitions in various high courts, protesting against Ashraf's potential selection for the pole post. Owing to the same, the elections have been postponed indefinitely. A new board of governors will vote for the new PCB chairman, which will have two members nominated by the PM.

Ashraf has some important assignments in pipeline

Meanwhile, Ashraf and his men have some important assignments in the pipeline as Pakistan will co-host the 2023 Asia Cup alongside Sri Lanka in August-September. Team India will not play any of its matches in Pakistan. The cricket board would also need clearance from the government to send its team to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October-November.

Share this timeline