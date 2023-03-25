Sports

Afghanistan tame sorry Pakistan in 1st T20I: Key stats

Mar 25, 2023

Afghanistan tamed sorry Pakistan in the 1st T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan tamed sorry Pakistan in the 1st T20I of the three-match series in Sharjah. Pakistan managed a paltry 92/9 in 20 overs as the Afghans bowled well as a unit. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/9) led the show. Mohammad Nabi (2/12) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/13) were superb as well. In response, Afghanistan won the match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

Summary of the match

Pakistan were poor with the bat, losing wickets at key junctures. The Afghan seamers were excellent with the new ball and got the ball moving both ways. Pakistan lost a heap of wickets inside the powerplay. The spinners then came in to add more pressure and the two-paced surface assisted them. Nabi (38*) helped Afghanistan claim a win thereafter (98/4).

5th-lowest total for Pakistan

Pakistan recorded their 5th-lowest score in the 20-over format. Here's a look at their lowest scores - 74 vs Australia, Dubai, 2012; 82 vs West Indies, Mirpur, 2014; 83 vs India, Mirpur, 2016; and 89 vs England, Cardiff, 2010.

Maiden win for the Afghans

Afghanistan claimed their maiden win over Pakistan in the 20-over format. Before this match, the two teams met on three occasions. Pakistan tasted success in every one of them. 3 Afghanistan-Pakistan matches have been held in Sharjah.

Key numbers for the Afghan bowlers

Mujeeb claimed 2/9 from his 4 overs. He has now raced to 51 scalps at 17.68. He is now the 3rd Afghanistan bowler to claim 50-plus scalps. Rashid Khan claimed 1/15 from his four overs. He now has 127 scalps at 14.44. Nabi's brace has seen him race to 86 scalps. He surpassed former Pakistan duo Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul (85 each).

Nabi shines with a solid 38*

Afghanistan also lost four quick wickets before Nabi and Najibullah Zadran added a valiant stand to get their side home. Nabi scored 38* from 38 balls. His knock was laced with 3 fours and a six. Nabi has raced to 1,664 runs at 21.06.