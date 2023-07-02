Sports

Sri Lanka qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 02, 2023 | 06:10 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe to maintain their unbeaten run in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe to maintain their unbeaten run in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. After having topped their group, Lanka have now maintained a 100% record in the Super Sixes. They sit at the top and have reached the final to book a berth in the main event later this year. Zimbabwe scored 165/10 before Sri Lanka chased down the target.

Sri Lanka get the job done against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe lost early wickets and were reduced to 30/3 at one stage before Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza added a fifty-plus stand. Williams scored a fine fifty and once he was dismissed (127/5), the Lankans got the job done in getting Zimbabwe dismissed. Maheesh Theekshana claimed a four-wicket haul. In response, the Lankan openers laid the foundation for a massive win.

Sean Williams hammers a crucial half-century against SL

Extending his purple patch, Zimbabwe batter Williams scored a vital half-century against Sri Lanka. He batted with intent and ended up scoring 56 off 57 balls (6 fours, 1 six). Williams has now raced to 588 runs in six games in the ongoing competition at 117.60. The tally includes three tons and two fifties. 142, 174, 23, 91, and 102* read his previous scores.

Williams races to 4,974 runs in ODI cricket

Zimbabwe's sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs, Williams has scored 4,974 runs in 155 games at 38.26. The tally includes eight tons and 35 fifties. Versus Sri Lanka, Williams has raced to 403 runs at 31.00. This was his second ODI fifty versus SL.

Maheesh Theekshana claims his best ODI figures

Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Theekshana bowled a stupendous spell against hosts Zimbabwe. Theekshana got the wicket of Williams and ran through the lower order, dismissing Ryan Burl (16), Luke Jongwe (10), and Blessing Muzarabani (0) in quick intervals. This was Theekshana's second four-fer in the format. He has raced to 28 wickets in 20 ODIs at an average of 26.21.

Dilshan Madushanka claims a three-fer

Dilshan Madushanka claimed a three-wicket haul for the Lankans. He finished with 3/15 from five overs. This is now his best bowling figures in ODIs. In four matches, he has six scalps at 25.67.

Sri Lankan openers shine versus Zimbabwe

Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne added 103 runs for the first wicket. Karunaratne slammed a 30-run knock. He has raced to 1,165 runs at 33.29. Nissanka was the aggressor and brought up a fine century to win the match for his side. His 101* was laced with 14 fours. He shared a 66-run stand alongside Kusal Mendis.

