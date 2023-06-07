Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga claims 3/7 versus Afghanistan in third ODI: Stats

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 3/7 versus Afghanistan in the third ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 3/7 versus Afghanistan in the third ODI on Wednesday. Hasaranga's feat included a maiden as he bowled 4.2 overs and helped Sri Lanka bowl out the visitors for 116 in 22.2 overs. Hasaranga picked up the scalps of the last three Afghan batters. Besides his spell, Dushmantha Chameera (4/63) and Lahiru Kumara (2/29) impressed largely. Here's more.

Hasaranga makes his presence felt with a three-fer

Afghanistan were reduced to 77/6 in 14.1 overs before Hasaranga joined the party. He dismissed Rashid Khan (2), trapping him LBW. His next victim was Mujeeb ur Rahman, who poked a ball behind after trying to defend. His last scalp was of Fazalhaq Farooqi. A googly trumped Farooqi, who tried to drive off the back foot.

Hasaranga averages 17.90 versus the Afghans

In 41 games, Hasaranga has raced to 45 wickets for Sri Lanka at an average of 36.53. In five games versus the Afghans, he now has 11 wickets at just 17.90. Today's performance is now his best against the Afghans. On home soil, the right-arm pacer has claimed 37 wickets from 21 games at an impressive 24.24.