ENG vs IRE: Harry Tector slams his fourth Test fifty

Jun 03, 2023

Tector scored his maiden Test fifty against England (Source: Twitter/@cricketireland)

Ireland youngster Harry Tector scored a fighting fifty against England in the One-off Test at Lord's. He has continued his rich vein of form across formats and this was his fourth fifty in the longest format of the game. Tector has been in great form recently and he has translated that in his maiden Test outing against England. Here we decode his stats.

A valiant fifty from Tector

Tector came to the crease when Ireland were in dire straits at 18/2. He and Paul Stirling did bring some stability to the innings by adding 38 runs, but soon the latter was dismissed. Tector continued the fight as he stitched a 63-run stand with Lorcan Tucker, taking Ireland beyond the 120-run mark. Tector was dismissed by debutant Josh Tongue on 51.

Second-highest run-scorer for Ireland in Tests

Tector has been a standout name for Ireland in all three formats. He has scored runs in recent times and it is not different in Test cricket. As mentioned this is his fourth Test fifty. He has amassed 336 runs in four matches at an average of 85. He is only behind Irish wicket-keeper batter Tucker, who tops the charts with 351 runs.