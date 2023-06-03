Sports

French Open: Holger Rune joins Casper Ruud in fourth round

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 03, 2023, 06:41 pm 1 min read

Men's singles tennis player Holger Rune has reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open

Men's singles tennis player Holger Rune has reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open. He overcame Genaro Alberto Olivieri in the third round on Saturday. 20-year-old Rune tamed his opponent in straight sets to reach his second successive fourth round here at Roland Garros. Earlier, fourth seed Casper Ruud beat Zhang Zhizhen 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the fourth round.

Key numbers for Rune and Ruud at Grand Slams

Rune, who is making just his second appearance at Roland Garros, reached the quarter-finals last year. With this performance against Olivieri, he has raced to a 7-1 win-loss record here. Overall at Grand Slams, he owns an 11-6 win-loss record. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Ruud, who was a finalist here in 2022, has raced to a 16-5 win-loss record, including 31-17 at Slams.