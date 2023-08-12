5 milestones Shakib Al Hasan can accomplish in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 12, 2023 | 12:26 pm 2 min read

Shakib will lead Bangladesh in Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shakib Al Hasan has been re-appointed as Bangladesh's ODI captain as Tamim Iqbal stepped down from the role. The veteran all-rounder will hence lead Bangladesh's 17-member squad in the 2023 Asia Cup, which will get underway on August 30. Four games will be played in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Here are the milestones Shakib can accomplish during the course of the competition.

100 half-centuries in international cricket

Shakib, one of the finest all-rounders in the history of the game, needs four fifties to complete 100 half-centuries in international cricket. He would become the first Bangladesh batter to accomplish the feat. Notably, Bangladesh can play a maximum of six games at the event. Teams qualifying for the Super-4 round are certain to play at least five games.

Bangladesh's second-highest run-getter in ODIs

Shakib, who currently owns 7,257 ODI runs, requires 47 runs to displace teammate Mushfiqur Rahim as Bangladesh's second-highest run-getter in ODIs. However, the latter is also taking part in the continental event. As Shakib bats higher than the wicketkeeper-batter, he will have better chances of scoring more runs. Meanwhile, Tamim remains Bangladesh's all-time highest run-getter in ODIs with 8,313 runs.

1,500 runs loading against Pakistan

Shakib can become the first Bangladesh batter to complete 1,500 international runs against Pakistan. He needs 79 runs to accomplish the milestone. Bangladesh and Pakistan would meet in the Super 4 stage if both sides manage to clear the preliminary round. The two sides can lock horns once more in the final. Shakib owns an ODI average of 42.53 against the Men in Green.

4,000 ODI runs away from home

In away and neutral ODIs combined, Shakib has scored 3,832 runs at 39.50. The 36-year-old can become the second Bangladesh player to accomplish 4,000 runs in this regard after Tamim (4,323). As the left-arm spinner also owns 122 wickets in these games, he would become the 10th all-rounder to get the ODI double of 4,000 runs and 100 wickets away from home.

Second-highest ODI wicket-taker among left-arm spinners

Among left-arm spinners, Shakib is currently the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 305 scalps. He shares the position with former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori. Hence, a solitary wicket will make Shakib the lone holder of the second spot. With 323 wickets, former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya leads the chart in this regard. Notably, Shakib is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

