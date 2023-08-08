3rd T20I: WI score 159/5 against India; Kuldeep takes three-fer

August 08, 2023

Kyle Mayers smashed a 20-ball 25 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies compiled 159/5 in 20 overs against India in the 3rd of the five-T20I series at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The Caribbeans were on the back foot in the first half, while skipper Rovman Powell (40*) accelerated in the death overs. Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets and broke several records. With a win, WI will seal a historic series.

WI were 38/0 after six overs

West Indies were off to a cautious, yet sturdy start after electing to bat. Although openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers collected just nine runs off the first two overs, two boundaries in the next over propelled them to 19. The duo kept the Caribbeans afloat as they scored 38/0 in the Powerplay. India introduced both Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal in this phase.

A remarkable spell from Kuldeep

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep was the pick of India's bowlers. He took three wickets, with two of them coming in the final over in the form of Nicholas Pooran and King. Pooran, who has been among the runs, looked to attack Kuldeep, but the latter had the last laugh. The Indian spinner conceded 28 runs in three overs.

Most T20I wickets for India against WI

Kuldeep is now India's highest wicket-taker against West Indies in T20I cricket. He overtook seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (13) to own this record. The former has 15 wickets in just seven T20Is at an incredible average of 12.26 against WI. Overall, the Indian spinner is only behind England's Adil Rashid (22), Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (21), and New Zealand's Tim Southee (21).

Fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets

During his spell, Kuldeep attained a monumental feat in T20Is. He is now the fastest Indian to complete 50 wickets in the format. The 28-year-old reached this landmark in his 30th match. He broke the record of his compatriot Yuzvendra Chahal, who completed 50 T20I wickets in 34 matches. Among full-member players, only Ajantha Mendis (26) and Mark Adair (28) are ahead of Kuldeep.

WI eye a historic series win

India haven't lost a bilateral international series against West Indies since August 2016 (where two or more matches were played). Notably, WI won the two-match T20I series in 2016 by a 1-0 margin (one match abandoned). This means India have now won 15 successive series across formats against the Caribbeans. With another win in Guyana, WI will break this deadlock.

Powell slams a 19-ball 40*

WI skipper Powell tormented the Indian bowlers toward the innings' end. He slammed a 19-ball 40*, a knock laced with a solitary four and 3 sixes (SR: 210.53). Earlier, King played a watchful knock, having smashed a run-a-ball 42.

