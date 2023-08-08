Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets: Stats

Sports

Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 08, 2023 | 09:55 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep took three wickets in the 3rd T20I (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred for India in the 3rd T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. He took three of WI's five wickets as the hosts racked up 159/5 in 20 overs after electing to bat. In the process, he became the fastest Indian to complete 50 wickets in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.

A look at his formidable spell

Kuldeep was the pick of India's bowlers in the 3rd T20I. He took three wickets, with two of them coming in the final over in the form of Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King. Pooran, who has been among the runs, looked to attack Kuldeep, but the latter had the last laugh. The Indian spinner conceded 28 runs in three overs.

Fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets

During his spell, Kuldeep attained a monumental feat in T20Is. He is now the fastest Indian to complete 50 wickets in the format. The 28-year-old reached this landmark in his 30th match. He broke the record of his compatriot Yuzvendra Chahal, who completed 50 T20I wickets in 34 matches. Among full-member players, only Ajantha Mendis (26) and Mark Adair (28) are ahead of Kuldeep.

Most T20I wickets for India against WI

Kuldeep is now India's highest wicket-taker against West Indies in T20I cricket. He overtook seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (13) to own this record. The former has 15 wickets in just seven T20Is at an incredible average of 12.26 against WI. Overall, the Indian spinner is only behind England's Adil Rashid (22), Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (21), and New Zealand's Tim Southee (21).

Least balls taken to complete 50 T20I wickets (Indians)

Kuldeep is the only Indian to have completed 50 T20I wickets in less than 700 balls. He achieved this feat on his 638th ball in the format. Kuldeep surpassed Chahal, who took as many as 800 balls for this landmark.

Best bowling average in T20Is

Kuldeep is one of the few left-arm wrist-spinners in world cricket. He has made the most of his limited opportunities in T20I cricket. Interestingly, Kuldeep has the best bowling average in T20Is (14.28) among full-member players. He has snapped up 50 wickets from 30 matches, while his economy rate reads 6.70. The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer.

Share this timeline