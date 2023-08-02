WI vs IND, ODI series 2023: Decoding the key takeaways

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 02, 2023 | 04:14 pm 2 min read

The Men in Blue have won their 13th consecutive bilateral ODI series against the Caribbeans (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India tamed West Indies in the 3rd ODI in Trinidad. They successfully defended 351 as the hosts perished for 151. It was a concerted bowling effort from the Indian bowlers, with Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur sharing seven wickets. India clinched the three-match series 2-1. The Men in Blue have won their 13th consecutive bilateral ODI series against the Caribbeans. We present the takeaways.

Kishan makes a solid impact to enhance his cause

India tried out Ishan Kishan as an opener in the three-match series and he came out with flying colors, having slammed three successive fifties. Kishan amassed scores worth 52, 55, and 77 to enhance his reputation ahead of the ICC World Cup later this year. With Rishabh Pant ruled out, Kishan leads the way to be India's main wicketkeeper batter.

Suryakumar Yadav could lose his place

Suryakumar Yadav got starts in all three ODIs but failed to convert them into anything significant. With an average of less than 25, Suryakumar has been given a long rope to be a crucial player in the middle order but his time seems to have run out. It has been 18 ODI innings since SKY hit a half-century. He only has three 30-plus scores.

Shardul and Mukesh present their cases

Indian pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul finished with eight wickets in the series, including a four-wicket haul in the decider. With 58 ODI scalps from 38 games, Shardul has put his name in the hat as an option in India's pace attack for the World Cup. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar showed he will get chances aplenty with a decent outing in his debut ODI series.

Jadeja and Kuldeep can be India's main spin options

In the World Cup at home, India are likely to field Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as the two main spinners. Jadeja with his all-round skills is a vital asset. Kuldeep was the star of the show, claiming seven wickets in the IND-WI series.

West Indies should revolve around Shai Hope

West Indies were below-par in the series decider after having shown some fight by winning the second ODI. With the two-time World Cup winners set to miss this year's event, the focus for them should be to revolve around skipper Shai Hope. Hope was his side's best player and he needs other names to help him out shortly.

