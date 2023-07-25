India beat West Indies 1-0: Decoding WTC 2023-25 table

Sports

India beat West Indies 1-0: Decoding WTC 2023-25 table

Written by Parth Dhall July 25, 2023 | 09:00 am 3 min read

The 2nd Test ended in a draw (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The 2nd Test between West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval ended in a draw as rain played spoilsport on Day 5. Incessant rain saved the Caribbeans from a defeat and ruined India's chances for a series sweep. WI, who had a 365-run target, finished on 76/2 as Day 5 got washed out. Here is the updated ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 table.

The summary of 2nd Test

India racked up 438 after the hosts put them in to bat. Virat Kohli powered India, having slammed a much-awaited ton. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and R Ashwin also slammed fifties. Mohammed Siraj took a five-wicket haul as WI managed 255. Banking on the lead, India smashed 181-2d (24 overs). Chasing 365, WI were 76/2 before rain intervened.

India slip to second

As per the format, West Indies and India have been awarded four points each after the Trinidad Test got drawn. With an innings win in Dominica, India collected their first points of the new WTC cycle. They have played two matches and own 16 points along with a points percentage of 66.67. India now occupy the second spot in the standings.

WI hold the fifth spot

West Indies, who are yet to open their account in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, hold the fifth spot. A draw in Trinidad handed the Caribbeans their first set of points. Among the teams which have played at least one match, WI are last.

What about England and Australia?

Like the 2nd WI-India Test, the 4th Test in Ashes 2023 also ended in a draw. Both England and Australia earned four points after the match. Having played four matches, fourth-placed England own 14 points along with a points percentage of 29.17. On the other hand, the reigning WTC Champions, Australia hold the third spot with 26 points from four matches (PCT: 54.17).

Pakistan dethrone India

Pakistan have become the table-toppers after rain spoiled India's chances to win in Trinidad. Earlier this month, Pakistan claimed a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle to end their year-long drought in Tests. While the second Test is underway, Pakistan lead the table with 12 points and a points percentage of 100.

The format of ICC WTC

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.

Share this timeline