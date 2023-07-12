WI vs IND, first Test: Pitch report and stadium stats

Sports

WI vs IND, first Test: Pitch report and stadium stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 12, 2023

India played here at this venue back in 2011 versus WI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

West Indies will host India in the opener of the two-match Test series, which will mark the start of both teams in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle. India are certainly a better team on paper and would head into the series as favorites. However, they should not be complacent as WI have the home advantage. Here we present the pitch report.

Here's the pitch report

Dominica's Windsor Park will host the duel, starting on July 12. The track here favors the pacers on the opening day and eases out for batting in the next two days Spinners would come into play in the final two days. Spinners have had a lot of success here and both teams will keep that in mind. Meanwhile, a few showers could be expected.

Will spin outlast pace here?

As per Cricbuzz, the venue has favored spin bowling. Spinners have accounted for 87 wickets at an average of 23.35. Meanwhile, pacers have accounted for 80 scalps at 28.43.

Five matches have been played at this venue

A total of five Test matches have been played here. West Indies have won once, losing thrice, and posting a solitary win. West Indies's 381/8d versus Zimbabwe (2nd innings) in March 2013, remains the best score at the Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. India have played one match here in 2011 versus the Windies and that was drawn.

Key individual performers here

Former WI legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul is the highest scorer here. He has 384 runs at 96.00. No other batter has scored 200-plus runs. Shane Shillingford leads the wickets tally at Windsor Park. He claimed 20 scalps at 15.60. Among visiting players, Australia's Nathan Lyon has 10 wickets here at 24.30. For India, Harbhajan Singh claimed six wickets back in the 2011 Test.

Timing, TV listing, H2H record, and numbers

The match will be telecast live on Doordarshan (7:30pm IST) and live-streamed on the FanCode and JioCinema app. India own 22 wins and 30 defeats in 98 Tests against the Caribbean team (Draws: 46). As per ESPNcricinfo, the average run rate for teams batting first here is 2.74.

