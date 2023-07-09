Sports

Megan Schutt becomes highest wicket-taker in WT20Is: Key stats

Megan Schutt becomes highest wicket-taker in WT20Is: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 09, 2023 | 09:02 am 2 min read

Schutt races to 128 WT20I wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt has scripted history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in WT20Is. She went past Pakistan's Nida Dar's tally of 126 scalps during the third WT20I against England on Saturday (July 8). The 30-year-old claimed two wickets and returned with 2/35 in three overs in the rain-curtailed affair. England, however, won the duel by five wickets. Here are further details.

Schutt gets the big names

England were given a revised target of 119 in 14 overs as rain shortened the game. Schutt drew the first blood for the Aussies, dismissing opener Danielle Wyatt for 26. The right-arm fast bowler then got the better of Alice Capsey, who slammed a match-defining 23-ball 46. Schutt, however, also conceded runs at 11.70 as England clinched the decider and won the series 2-1.

Schutt goes past Dar

Schutt, who made his WT20I debut in 2013, jointly held the top spot with Dar heading into the final T20I. The two-wicket haul has now powered her to 128 wickets in 99 matches at an average of 16.46. Her economy rate in the format reads 6.35 (4W: 4, 5W: 1). Ellyse Perry (123) is the only other Aussie bowler with over 100 WT20I wickets.

Joint-third-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 WC

Schutt was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She garnered 13 wickets at an average of 10.31. Overall, she has scalped 40 wickets in 24 games in the competition's history at an economy of 6. Only Shabnim Ismail (43) and Anya Shrubsole (41) own more wickets in the tournament. Meanwhile, Perry also boasts 40 wickets in the global tournament.

Joint-highest wicket-taker against England

Schutt has enjoyed operating against England as she has raced to 30 wickets in 22 WT20Is against them, averaging 15.2. The tally includes a four-wicket haul as her economy rate reads 6.81. Only Perry owns as many WT20I wickets against the Brits. Meanwhile, New Zealand are the only team against whom Schutt has taken as many WT20I wickets (30).

How did the game pan out?

Though most of the Aussie batters got starts in the first innings, none of them could play a defining knock. Beth Mooney (32), Perry (34), and Ashleigh Gardner (32) were among the runs. Grace Harris played a crucial 25-run cameo as Australia finished at 155/7 in 20 overs. In reply, England chased down the revised target in 13.2 overs thanks to Capsey.

Share this timeline