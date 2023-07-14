Virat Kohli surpasses Sehwag's runs tally for India in Tests

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 14, 2023 | 05:24 pm 2 min read

Kohli is the fifth-highest run-getter for India in Test cricket (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Virat Kohli looked very cautious for his 36-run knock against West Indies in the first Test in Dominica. Kohli ended day 2 with a score of unbeaten 36 from 96 balls, while India's score read 312/2. In this process, he completed 8,500 runs in Test cricket. When play resumes on day 3, Kohli will aim to reach his 29th Test hundred. Here's more.

Kohli surpasses Sehwag's runs tally for India in Tests

Kohli needed 21 runs to get to complete 8,500 runs in Test cricket and he reached there with a single off Kemar Roach's bowling. He became the sixth Indian batter to achieve this feat and he also surpassed Virender Sehwag's (8,503) runs tally. Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), and VVS Laxman (8.781).

A look at Sehwag's Test numbers

Sehwag is the sixth-highest run-getter for India in Tests with 8,503 runs from 103 matches at 49.43. Overall, Sehwag compiled 8,586 runs in this format. 83 of those runs have come for ICC XI (50:1). His tally for India includes 23 hundreds and 31 fifties.

A first boundary in the 81st ball

Kohli came to the crease when India had lost two wickets of Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill in quick succession. Therefore, he decided to not give the WI bowlers any chance. He took his time and gradually got his eye in. Interestingly, he struck his first boundary off the 81st delivery he faced and also came up with a mock celebration.

A look at Kohli's Test numbers

Playing his 110th Test, Kohli has raced to 8,515 runs in this format at an average of 48.93 currently. His tally includes 28 fifties and as many hundreds. Against WI, Kohli has completed 858 runs at 45.15. He has slammed two hundred and five fifties against them. He is one run shy of completing 500 Test runs on WI soil (average: 38.38).

Kohli averages 60.05 at home in Tests

At home, the experienced batter has hammered 4,144 runs in 50 Tests at 60.05 (50s: 12, 100:14). Kohli became the fifth Indian batter to complete 4,000 runs in home Tests. In away matches (home of opposition), he has amassed 4,251 runs in 58 Tests at an average of 42.08. In neutral venues, he has played only two Tests and has scored 120 runs.

