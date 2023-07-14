Emerging Asia Cup: Yash Dhull slams his maiden List-A century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 14, 2023 | 04:30 pm 2 min read

Dhull scored an unbeaten 108 against UAE (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India A defeated the United Aram Emirates by eight wickets to kick-start their campaign in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Skipper Yash Dhull scored a brilliant century as India comfortably chased down the 176-run target in 26.3 overs. He scored an unbeaten 108 off 84 balls (20 fours, 1 six). It was his maiden ton in List-A cricket. Here is more.

A captain's knock from Dhull

Chasing the mediocre target in Colombo, India were off to a shaky start as both openers fell cheaply. Dhull, who arrived at number four, rebuilt the innings with an unbeaten 138-run stand for the third wicket with Nikin Jose (41*). While the latter played cautiously, Dhull found boundaries for fun. He shifted gears even further after crossing the 50-run mark.

Maiden century in List-A cricket

Meanwhile, this was Dhull's highest score in List-A cricket. He made his debut in the format in November last year. In eight games, the batter has now raced to 299 runs at a 43-plus average. Meanwhile, this was his second fifty-plus score in List-A cricket as he scored 71* against Meghalaya in last year's Vijay Hazare Trophy. Dhull represents Delhi in domestic cricket.

Dhull's leadership credentials

Dhull came to the limelight last year after guiding India to the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup title. In four games in the tournament, he hammered 229 runs at an astonishing average of 76.33. He even led Delhi in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. Dhull could manage just 270 runs at 27 in the tournament as Delhi failed to make it to the knock-outs.

How did the game pan out?

India A won the toss and opted to bowl in Colombo. UAE batters could not put up a fight as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. A Valthapa Chidambaram (46) and Mohammed Faraazuddin (35) made key contributions. Pacer Harshit Rana was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 4/41 in nine overs. Though India faced some early setbacks, they eventually recorded a comprehensive win.

