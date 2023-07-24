4th Ashes Test gets drawn: Decoding WTC 2023-25 table

Written by Parth Dhall July 24, 2023 | 12:25 am 2 min read

Both England and Australia earned four points (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The fourth Test of Ashes 2023 ended in a draw as rain played spoilsport on Day 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Incessant rain duly ruined England's chances of claiming a much-needed victory. Australia, who conceded a 275-run lead, headed into the final day on 214/5. Nevertheless, they have successfully retained the Ashes urn. Here is the updated ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 table.

How did the match pan out?

England, having elected to field, bowled Australia out for 317. Chris Woakes took a five-wicket haul. England posted 592 as Zak Crawley (189), Moeen Ali (54), Joe Root (84), Harry Brook (61), Ben Stokes (51), and Jonny Bairstow (99*) fared well. Josh Hazlewood took a fifer. Australia were 214/5 as 30 overs were possible on Day 4. Marnus Labuschagne scored a match-saving ton.

Fourth-placed England reach 14 points

As per the format, England and Australia have been awarded four points each after the Manchester Test got drawn. With a three-wicket win at Headingley, England collected their first points of the new WTC cycle. They have played four matches and own 14 points along with a points percentage of 29.17. England now occupy the fourth spot in the standings.

England and Australia have already lost points

England lost their first two Tests (Ashes) in the ongoing WTC cycle. Moreover, the ICC also docked England and Australia four points for slow over-rate in the first Test at Edgbaston. Therefore, England's tally was -2 before the Headingley win.

Australia hold third place

The reigning WTC Champions, Australia have shown their dominance over England in the Ashes so far. Although they lost the third, they gave a tough fight. The Aussies hold the third spot with 26 points from four matches (PCT: 54.17).

India top the table

India, the 2023 WTC runners-up, and Pakistan occupy the first two spots, respectively. The Rohit Sharma-led side humbled West Indies within three days in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica. On the other hand, Pakistan claimed a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle to end their year-long drought in Tests.

WTC standings are determined by percentage of points earned

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.

