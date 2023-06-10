Sports

WTC Final, Carey and Starc add defiant 93-run stand: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 10, 2023, 08:48 pm 2 min read

Carey and Starc's crucial 93-run partnership is now the second-highest seventh-wicket partnership for Australia at The Oval

Australia were reeling at 124/5 when Alex Carey stepped on the field in the second innings of the ICC World Test Championship final against India. After adding 43 runs alongside Cameron Green, Carey and Mitchell Starc dug the Aussies out of danger by adding 93. Australia finally declared at 270/8, setting India a target of 444. Here we decode the partnership.

A superb partnership between Carey and Starc

Green and Carey's fighting 43-run stand helped Australia thwart India. But once Green was dismissed, Carey got massive help from Starc. Both batters played their strokes and looked positive at the crease. They scored 93 runs in only 120 deliveries and took the score to 260. While Carey remained unbeaten on 66, Starc was dismissed for 41. What stood out was their strike rotation.

Second-highest 7th-wicket partnership for Australia at The Oval

Carey and Starc's crucial 93-run partnership is now the second-highest seventh-wicket partnership for Australia at The Oval. Herbie Collins and Jack Gregory hold the top spot for adding 107 runs against England in 1926.

Carey and Starc script this partnership record (Tests)

Carey and Starc's 93-run partnership is the highest seventh-wicket partnership for Australia in Test cricket since 2020. Pat Cummins and Travis Head are in second position for adding 70 runs in Brisbane against England in December 2021.

A look at Carey's Test numbers

Carey has raced to 803 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 34.91. Besides, scoring four fifties, he has slammed a century in this format. The wicket-keeper batter also owns a healthy strike rate of 60.60. In his first Test in England, Carey ended with 114 runs. His only century came against South Africa at the MCG in 2022.

Here we present Starc's Test stats

Starc has compiled 1,898 runs in 78 Test matches at an average of 21.81. His numbers suggest that he is more than a handy batter in this format. He has smashed 10 Test fifties. He has scored 581 runs against India in 18 matches at 26.40 and has slammed three fifties against them. Starc's highest score (99) came against India in Mohali in 2013.

