Harmanpreet Kaur controversy: Here's all you need to know

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 23, 2023 | 11:59 pm 4 min read

Harmanpreet was fined 75% of her match fees, handed four demerit points (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCBTigers)

After a dramatic tie in the third WODI between Bangladesh and India, Harmanpreet Kaur spiced it up even more by slamming the umpiring standards during the post-match interview. Due to the tied game, the WODI series ended 1-1 and the trophy was shared. But the Indian skipper was not happy with some of the decisions made by the local umpires. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Generally, calm and composed personality, Harmanpreet was very angry and frustrated with the umpiring standards, especially in the third WODI against Bangladesh. She was visibly frustrated with her dismissal and there were a few other decisions that went against the Indian eves. Notably, there was no Decision Review System (DRS) facility available to the players and hence they had to rely on the umpires.

Harmanpreet seemed dejected after she was given out

Harmanpreet was not happy with her LBW decision as she felt that there was an inside edge. However, in frustration, she broke the stumps with her bat and also had a brief argument with the umpires, trying to prove her point. Her actions drew out mixed reactions from cricket fans on social media. Apart from her, there were some more controversial decisions.

Harmanpreet slams pathetic umpiring during the post-match interview

The Indian skipper was frustrated by some of the umpiring decisions. "The kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised," Harmanpreet said after the game. "Next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly." "Some pathetic umpiring was done we are really disappointed about some decisions," she added.

The decisions that sparked controversies

Yastika Bhatia was adjudged LBW and the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was surprised by the decision as she stood her ground staring at the umpire. Later, Harmanpreet was given out after she attempted a sweep off Nahida Akter. There was visible confusion about whether she was LBW or caught. Eventually, it was the latter. There were doubts over Amanjot Kaur's LBW and Meghna Singh's catch-out call.

Mandhana bats for neutral umpires

Smriti Mandhana during her interaction with the media shared how neutral umpires would have solved a lot of issues. "I am sure that ICC, the BCB and the BCCI will definitely have a discussion on this, maybe we have a neutral umpiring system so that we do not sit here having this discussion, maybe we can focus on cricket and cricket-oriented questions," Mandhana opined.

Harmanpreet fined 75% of match fees; handed four demerit points

Harmanpreet's actions on umpiring decision drew out mixed reactions from the fans. However, the Indian skipper will be fined 75% of her match fees, besides getting four demerit points. She smashed the stumps in frustration after she was given out. She also had a brief argument with umpire Tanvir Ahmed. Her comments during the interview and presentation were also not in the right spirits.

Harmanpreet was accused of insulting the Bangladesh captain and players

The Bangladesh media has accused Harmanpreet of insulting the opposition players and captain Nigar Sultana. They said that the incident happened just before both the teams were posing with the trophy. Reportedly, Harmanpreet asked the organizers to call the umpires as she felt that they had a hand in deciding the outcome of the series. Later, Sultana criticized Harmanpreet for her poor manners.

How did the 3rd WODI shape up?

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in Dhaka. Fargana Hoque scored Bangladesh's first century in Women's ODIs as the hosts finished at 225/4. In reply, India were off to a poor start, losing two wickets with just 32 runs on the board. Mandhana and Harleen Deol led the fightback. However, the fall of six wickets inside 34 runs caused the tie.

