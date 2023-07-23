Harmanpreet Kaur to be fined, receive four demerit points: Report

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur to be fined, receive four demerit points: Report

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 23, 2023 | 03:26 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet smashed the stumps with her bat and had a heated exchange with umpire Tanvir Ahmed

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is set to be fined 75% of her match fees, besides being handed four demerit points. As per Cricbuzz, a match official confirmed the development, adding that it was a level-two offense. Harmanpreet smashed the stumps with her bat and had a heated exchange with umpire Tanvir Ahmed after being given out. She also criticized the officials.

Why does this story matter?

Several Indian batters including Harmanpreet were unhappy with their LBW dismissals in the deciding 3rd WODI on Saturday. Notably, the Decision Review System (DRS), which allows players and teams to challenge the umpires' decision, was not available for the series. Moreover, only local umpires were available for all matches. Muhammad Kamruzzman and Ahmed were the stand-in officials for the decider.

Some pathetic umpiring was done: Harmanpreet

"The kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised," Harmanpreet said after the decider. "The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly." "Some pathetic umpiring was done we are really disappointed about some decisions were given by the umpires," she added.

Harmanpreet furious with her LBW decision

Harmanpreet (14) was also unhappy with her dismissal as Ahmed adjudged her LBW after she missed a sweep shot off left-arm spinner Nahida Akter. She even hit the stumps in anger and conveyed to the umpire that the bat was involved while walking back. Amanjot Kaur (10), who fell prey to leg-spinner Rabeya Khan, was also unhappy after being adjudged LBW.

Harmanpreet to be fined 75% match fee

"For the on-field incident (smashing the wicket) she will be fined 50 percent of her match fee while for the way she represented herself her in the presentation ceremony, she will be fined 25 percent of her match fee," the official told Cricbuzz.

India vs Bangladesh 3rd WODI ends in historic tie

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in Dhaka. Fargana Hoque scored Bangladesh's first century in Women's ODIs as the hosts finished at 225/4. In reply, India were off to a poor start, losing two wickets with just 32 runs on the board. Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol led the fightback. However, the fall of six wickets inside 34 runs caused the tie.

Share this timeline