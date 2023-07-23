SL's Lahiru Thirimanne announces retirement from international cricket: Details here

Sports

SL's Lahiru Thirimanne announces retirement from international cricket: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 23, 2023 | 02:48 pm 2 min read

Thirimanne last played for SL in March 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lankan batter Lahiru Thirimanne has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. The southpaw posted his decision on his social media pages on Saturday (July 22), ending his 13-year-long career for the Sri Lankan national team. Thirimanne made the last of his 197 appearances for SL in March last year. Here are further details.

Many unexpected reasons influenced my decision: Thirimanne

Thirimanne, while announcing his retirement, stated that his major decision was influenced by many factors, which he chose not to mention. Meanwhile, the left-handed batter thanked SLC members, his coaches, teammates, physios, trainers, and analysts for their support and encouragement throughout his career. "As a player, I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game," he wrote.

Highlights of Thirimanne's career

Thirimanne made his international debut in 2010, in an ODI fixture against India in Mirpur. His maiden ODI ton came against Australia in Adelaide in 2013. With 279 runs, the southpaw was the highest run-getter of the 2014 Asia Cup as SL tasted the glory. He was a part of the team's 2014 ICC T20 World Cup-winning campaign as well.

Memorable year in 2015

Thirimanne enjoyed his best year in ODIs in 2015 when he scored 861 runs in 25 games (100: 1, 50s: 6). The southpaw, who slammed his maiden Test ton against Bangladesh in 2013, waited almost eight years to touch the three-figure mark for the second time in the format. His last appearances in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is came in 2022, 2019, and 2016, respectively.

Here are his overall numbers

Thirimanne finishes with 2088 runs in 44 Tests at a paltry average of 26.43. The tally includes three tons and 10 fifties with his highest score being 155*. In 127 ODIs, he hammered 3,194 runs at an average of 34.71. He owns four tons and 21 fifties in the format (HS: 139*). The 33-year-old also scored 291 runs at 16.16 in 26 T20Is.

A look at his post!

Instagram post A post shared by thiri66 on July 23, 2023 at 2:46 pm IST

Share this timeline