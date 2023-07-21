Rohit, Jaiswal shatter these records with successive century stands: Stats

Sports

Rohit, Jaiswal shatter these records with successive century stands: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 21, 2023 | 09:28 am 3 min read

The duo added 139 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma recorded a 139-run stand in the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain. This was the duo's second successive century stand as they shattered several prominent records during the course. Notably, no other Indian opening pair has recorded successive century partnerships in a solitary Test series in this century. Here are further details.

A solid start from the Indian openers

Jaiswal and Rohit started from where they left off in the first match. Both players dominated the first session, scoring at a good pace (121/0 in 26 overs). In the second session, Jaiswal perished for 57. He slammed nine fours and a six to thwart WI. Rohit went on to score 80 from 143 balls, smashing nine fours and two sixes.

Rohit, Jaiswal join this elite list

Notably, Rohit and Jaiswal added 229 runs in the preceding Test. As per Cricbuzz, this is the first time in 24 years that an Indian opening pair has recorded successive century stands in a Test series. The only other Indian opening pair with this feat is of Sadagopan Ramesh and Devang Gandhi. They accomplished the milestone in the 1999 home series against New Zealand.

Fifth Indian opening pair with successive century stands

Overall, Rohit and Jaiswal became the fifth Indian opening pair with successive century stands in Tests. 3 - Virender Sehwag and Murali Vijay (2008-09). 2 - Sunil Gavaskar and Farokh Engineer (1973-74). 2 - Sunil Gavaskar and Anshuman Gaikwad (1976). 2 - Sunil Gavaskar and Arun Lal (1982). 2 - Sadagoppan Ramesh and Devang Gandhi (1999). 2 - Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023).

Third-highest opening partnership for a visiting pair at this venue

Rohit and Jaiswal's 139-run stand is the third-highest opening partnership for a visiting pair in Tests in Port of Spain. 209 - Geoffery Boycott and Dennis Amiss (ENG, 1974). 191 - Arthur Morris and Colin McDonald (AUS, 1955). 139 - Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND, 2023). 129 - Michael Atherton and Alec Stewart (ENG, 1998).

Key numbers for Jaiswal and Rohit

Jaiswal, who scored a record-breaking 171 on his Test debut, brought up another fifty. He now has 228 runs from two innings at 114.00. In First-Class cricket, the youngster has amassed 2,073 runs at an average over 82. Meanwhile, Rohit struck his 15th Test fifty. He has amassed 3,620 runs at an average of 46.41. He also surpassed 500 Test runs versus WI (521).

India in commanding position after Day 1

Having won the series opener by an innings and 141 runs, India have made a strong start to the second Test as well. Though the visitors lost a few quick wickets after the opening partnership ended, they eventually finished at 288/4 at the stumps. Virat Kohli (87*) is nearing his 29th Test century. Ravindra Jadeja (36*) is the other unbeaten batter in the middle.

Share this timeline