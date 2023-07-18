Asian Games 2023: VVS Laxman to coach Indian cricket team

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 18, 2023 | 01:01 pm 2 min read

VVS Laxman will lead the Indian team in their Ireland tour as well

Former Indian batting icon and current National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman will serve as the Indian team's coach at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The showpiece event will start on September 23 and will continue till October 8. It will coincide with the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, and hence, the BCCI has decided to send a second-string team. Here's more.

Laxman will coach in Ireland series as well

Besides taking charge during the Asian Games, Laxman will also coach the team on their Ireland tour. India will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland starting on August 18. This will be India's second consecutive tour of Ireland in two years. The T20I World Cup probables will be considered as they look to make a mark.

Dravid and company will be given rest after WI tour

India have a busy schedule this year. The BCCI has decided to give Rahul Dravid some much-needed rest after the West Indies tour. The likes of Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey, and T Dilip will also get a breather ahead of the Asia Cup. India still have to play one Test, three ODIs, and five T20Is against WI, with the series concluding on August 13.

Gaikwad to lead the Indian team

Although the 2023 Asian Games do not have an international status by the ICC, the BCCI has announced a very solid lineup. Gaikwad, who had a sensational Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Chennai Super Kings, will lead this team full of youngsters. He slammed 590 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2023 and was one of the key factors in CSK's triumph.

Here's the men's team for the 2023 Asian Games

India Men's squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, and Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper). Reserves: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, and Sai Sudarsan.

Laxman has led the team in the past

It will be exciting to see Laxman lead the Indian team at the 2023 Asian Games and in Ireland. However, this is not his first gig as the head coach for the Men in Blue. After India's shocking semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup last year, Laxman stepped in as the head coach for India's limited-overs series against New Zealand.

