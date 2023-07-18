Here's why Australia has pulled out as 2026 CWG host

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 18, 2023 | 12:19 pm 2 min read

Victoria were all set to be the host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games

In a shocking turn of events, the Australian state of Victoria, which was all set to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games has decided to pull out of the quadrennial event. The decision comes after the cost of hosting the event saw a major rise from its initial estimation. The organizers are now in a scramble and will have to look for a new host.

Here's the major reason

State Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed that the initial estimation to host the event was A$2.6 billion, but later it was disclosed that the cost will climb to A$7 billion. Andrews felt that the rise in estimation, which is more than double is way too much for a 12-day multi-sport event. Hence, the state of Victoria has pulled out from being the host.

Andrews's verdict on the matter

"I've made a lot of difficult calls, a lot of very difficult decisions. Frankly, $7 billion for a sporting event, we are not doing that," Andrews stated at a press conference in Melbourne. "I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to host an event that is three times the cost estimated and budgeted for last year," he added.

The Commonwealth Games Federation expresses their disappointment

The Commonwealth Games Federation was highly disappointed. "We are disappointed that we were only given eight hours' notice and that no consideration was given to discussing the situation to jointly find solutions prior to this decision being reached by the government," they stated. CGF claimed that Victoria had deviated from the prior agreed plans which incurred additional expenses against their advice.

CGF will now look for a new host

The event featuring 20 sports and 26 disciplines was going to be held across five regions in Victoria. It will be tough for CGF to find a new host as very few countries have shown interest. Durban was initially the host for the 2022 CWG but lost rights due to financial trouble. Birmingham stepped in late to host the event last year.

