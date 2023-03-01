World

Australia: Indian national shot dead after allegedly stabbing a cleaner

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 01, 2023, 03:19 pm 2 min read

An Indian national was shot dead after he stabbed a cleaner in Sydney, Australia, and threatened police personnel with a knife

An Indian national was shot dead on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a cleaner at a railway station in Sydney, Australia, and threatened police personnel with a knife, reports said. The Consulate General of India in Sydney identified the man as Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed (32), a native of Tamil Nadu. Detectives are reportedly investigating if mental health played a part in the incident.

Ahmed reached police station 5 minutes after stabbing cleaner

Ahmed allegedly attacked the 28-year-old cleaner at the Auburn railway station around midnight. He then arrived at Auburn police station about five minutes later as two police officers were leaving to respond to the stabbing. When he accosted them and tried to attack, the cops fired three shots at him. Two bullets hit Ahmed in the chest after which a probationary constable tased him.

Ahmed reportedly continued attacking the cleaner after he fell down

Cops had merely seconds to react: Officials

Paramedics arrived at the scene and treated Ahmed, following which he was rushed to Westmead Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 pm. Addressing a press conference in the morning, officials called the incident unfortunate. They claimed, however, that they had only seconds to react and were left with no choice but to open fire at the man.

Counter-terror unit to be brought into investigation

Officials said that they will take the help of the counter-terrorism unit in the investigation. Prior to this incident, Ahmed had five interactions with the police, all of which were non-criminal and COVID-19 related. The cleaner who was stabbed is reportedly stable. He suffered a puncture wound on his left arm. Both men were unknown to each other, per The Sydney Morning Herald.