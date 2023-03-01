World

Pilot takes 360-degree turn mid-air to show passengers Northern Lights

Pilot takes 360-degree turn mid-air to show passengers Northern Lights

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 01, 2023, 01:47 pm 2 min read

The passengers saw a bird's eye view of Northern Lights

The flight we wish we were on! On February 26-27, the UK skies became a shimmering canvas of green, pink, and purple with the Aurora Borealis unexpectedly showing up across the country. And while it is magical to witness it from the ground, to get its bird's eye view is nothing less than dreamy! Just like how passengers aboard an easyJet flight got lucky!

The flight took off from Iceland to reach Manchester

An easyJet flight EZY1806 took off from Reykjavik in Iceland, carrying hundreds of passengers to Manchester in England. Little did they know that this was going to become one of the most beautiful flights they would have ever taken, something most of us can only dream of! The reason? Well, they got to see the northern lights spectacle mid-air during their transit.

The pilot made a 360-degree turn over the ocean

The easyJet pilot made it 'easy' for passengers to enjoy the northern lights as he took a 360-degree turn over the ocean. With that, the aircraft easily presented some stunning bird's-eye vistas of the natural phenomenon which was visible in the night sky owing to "transitory cloud breaks." Passengers took pictures on their phones and flooded their social media as soon as they landed.

What a beautiful turn that must have been!

An @easyJet flight just made a 360 turn over the North Sea. The Northern Lights are very strong tonight as well, so the reason was probably to allow passengers on both sides of the aircraft to see the fantastic #AuroraBorealis

https://t.co/IVJ81cqRKM pic.twitter.com/5cY8Hr2tPZ — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 27, 2023

The pictures show beautiful streaks of green, purple, and pink

Adam Groves, a photographer, was one of the lucky passengers aboard this easyJet flight. "We had been half expecting them as the Aurora forecast was high, but low cloud cover in Iceland over the past week meant we didn't see them from land. We were hoping to see them while we were out there but didn't get the chance," he told Manchester Evening News.

Passengers thanked the pilot for a memorable experience

Groves was one of the many passengers who took to Twitter to thank the easyJet pilot for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. "Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid-flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights," he tweeted. He was flying out from Iceland after proposing to his fiancee.

Groves' proposal scenes just got all the more colorful!

Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A4CHi9Hqgo — Adam Groves (@APTGroves) February 27, 2023