Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 18, 2023 | 02:45 pm 3 min read

England defeated Australia in the third Test at Headingley (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England will be keen to carry their momentum from their three-wicket triumph at Headingley to Manchester where they will face Australia in the fourth Ashes Test, starting July 19. Meanwhile, Australia only need a win to seal the series and retain the urn. It promises to be a very spicy affair at Old Trafford, with both teams looking in good rhythm. Here's more.

A look at the head-to-head records

Australia and England have featured in many memorable clashes, which has made the rivalry momentous. A total of 359 Tests have been played between these two teams, and Australia hold the advantage with 152 wins to England's 111 victories. As many as 96 Test matches have ended in a draw. The last meeting saw England win at Headingley.

Head-to-head record in Manchester

On paper, England are in trouble as they have a poor record against Australia at Old Trafford. Among the 30 Tests played here between the two teams, the hosts have won only seven times, while the Aussies have tasted victory eight times (15 draws).

Stokes can accomplish this double

England skipper Ben Stokes is close to completing 200 wickets in Test cricket. In 95 Tests, the all-rounder has claimed 197 wickets at 32.08. Two out of his total four five-wicket hauls have come against Australia. Stokes will become the 17th English bowler to snap 200 Test wickets. He will also be the third all-rounder to complete 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests.

Stokes may join this elite group of all-rounders

Stokes already owns 6,021 runs at an average of 36.49. His tally includes 29 fifties and 13 hundreds. If he completes 200 wickets, he will join legendary all-rounders like Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs and 292 wickets) and Sir Garfield Sobers (8,032 runs and 235 wickets).

Broad may get to 600 Test wickets

England pacer Stuart Broad can become the second speedster to complete 600 Test wickets in the upcoming Ashes Test. The veteran is just two scalps away from the milestone. He will become the fifth bowler in this format to accomplish this feat. Only Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson, and Anil Kumble are ahead of him. He has scalped 44 Test wickets in Manchester.

Smith averages over 100 at Old Trafford in Tests

Steve Smith has amassed 401 runs in four innings in Manchester at a staggering average of 100.25. His highest score at the venue is 211, which came in September 2019. Overall, he has hammered a solitary ton and a couple of fifties in Manchester. He has hammered the second-highest runs by an Australian here in Tests. Only Allan Border (416) has scored more runs.

Here are the key performers

Joe Root has slammed 798 runs in nine Tests at Old Trafford at an average of 60.76. Only Denis Compton has scored more at this venue. Only Usman Khawaja (356) and Stokes (309) have scored 300-plus runs in the ongoing Ashes series. Broad has scalped 16 wickets, while Pat Cummins has mustered 15 scalps in this series. Broad has claimed 44 wickets in Manchester.

Here are the key milestones

Root needs 29 more to be the highest run-getter at this venue in Test cricket. Stokes requires 34 more to complete 1,500 runs against Australia in Test cricket. He may also surpass Ian Botham (1,486) in that process. Broad needs three more to be the third bowler with 150 Ashes wickets. Alex Carey (945) needs 55 more to complete 1,000 Test runs.

