Australia eye first Ashes series win in England since 2001

Written by Parth Dhall July 03, 2023 | 08:29 pm 3 min read

Australia beat England in 2nd Test at Lord's (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia defeated England at Lord's to gain a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2023 series. Although Lord's witnessed the masterclass of Ben Stokes (155), England fell short to chase 371. There will be plenty at stake in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds, starting July 6. While Australia require a win to retain the Ashes, England will go all out to be alive.

Why does this story matter?

Australia haven't won an Ashes series in England in the last two decades. Their last series win in the nation came in July 2001 under Steve Waugh. England have won four out of five times ever since, while the 2019 series ended in a 2-2 draw. Moreover, both teams have won 52 Ashes Tests each in England.

England have lost the first two Tests

England have lost at Edgbaston and Lord's so far. As per ESPNcricinfo, England last went 0-2 down after the first two Tests of a home series in the 2001 Ashes. Overall, England have suffered this fate six times in the Ashes.

The shortcomings of England

Despite using their BazBall approach, England haven't been at their best in the ongoing series. While the batters have fared decently, bowling has been a grey area. James Anderson, the most successful pacer in Test cricket, has taken three wickets in two Tests as of now. While Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson have been effective, their pace hasn't been threatning for the Aussies.

Australia have been comprehensive

Australia have looked comprehensive in every department so far. Steven Smith, who scored a historic century in the ICC World Test Championship final, reached three figures at Lord's too. Even Usman Khawaja and David Warner have been among the runs. Although Australia have lost spinner Nathan Lyon due to injury, their pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood have fared well.

England conceded 74 Extras at Lord's

England conceded a total of 74 Extras at Lord's, the second-most they have given away in an Ashes Test. They conceded as many as 83 Extras at The Oval in 1934. England's figure of 74 is the sixth-highest for them Test cricket.

Who will come out on top at Headingley?

The last Ashes encounter at Headingley is a timeless classic. Stokes played the innings of his life to guide England to a one-wicket victory while chasing 359 on the final day. England would want a similar show to save the urn this time. Interestingly, Australia have won four of their last six Ashes Tests at this venue in Leeds.

Australia eye another milestone

Australia last won successive Ashes series over two decades ago. They won eight back-to-back series between 1989 and 2002 before England broke the deadlock in 2005 in the historic series. Australia then won in 2006/07, 2013/14, 2017/18, and 2021/22.

