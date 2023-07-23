Rankireddy-Shetty pair wins their third BWF Super 500 title: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 23, 2023 | 03:08 pm 2 min read

Rankireddy and Shetty win their seventh BWF World Tour title (Photo credit: Twitter/@BAI_Media)

Indian men's badminton doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Aridanto to clinch the Korea Open. Despite a slow start, they defeated the world number one duo 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in the final. Notably, they have won four titles this year, three of them have been BWF World Tour titles. Here's more.

Korea Open: A look at their journey

Rankireddy and Shetty defeated Thailand's Kittinupong Kedren and S Jomkoh 21-16, 21-14. In R16, they won against Zhou Haodong and He Jiting (21-17, 21-15). The Indians surpassed Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarter-finals (21-14, 21-17). In the semis, they overcame China's World No. 3 pair Liang Weikeng and Chang Wang 21-15, 24-22. And now the duo won in three games.

Rankireddy-Shetty have a 9-3 W/L record in finals

Rankireddy and Shetty have a superb record in finals. They have a 7-2 win-loss ratio in the World Tour finals. Whereas they have a 1-1 record in the Commonwealth Games finals. They have a perfect record in the Asian Championships final. They have now won their last five finals in the BWF World Tour, which also includes this year's Swiss Open and Indonesia Open.

Rankireddy-Shetty take a 3-2 lead over the Indonesian pair

Rankireddy and Shetty have now won twice in a row against the Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Aridanto. They recently defeated them in the Indonesia Open quarter-finals. Their overall head-to-head records stand at 3-2 now with the Indians taking the lead.

Seventh BWF World Tour title for the Indian duo

Notably, this is Rankireddy and Shetty's seventh BWF World Tour title and their third Super 500 event after the 2019 Thailand Open and 2020 India Open. The Indonesia Open was their first Super 1000 honor. Overall, their tally includes Hyderabad Open (2018), Thailand Open (2019), French Open (2022), India Open (2022), and three titles from this year.

Rankireddy-Shetty enjoying a stellar 2023

The Indian duo has been in sensational form this year. Rankireddy and Shetty have won four titles this year which includes three BWF World Tour titles and the 2023 Asian Championships honor. Apart from winning the titles, they also reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Malaysia Open. Notably, they claimed their maiden Korea Open title. The Indians boast a 21-7 win-loss record this year.

