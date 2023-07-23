Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses Kraigg Brathwaite for seventh time (Tests): Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 23, 2023 | 12:31 pm 3 min read

Ravichandran Ashwin has raced to 73 Test wickets against WI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite scored a valiant half-century in the ongoing second Test against India in Trinidad. The veteran opener looked well set to complete his ton but Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him for 75. Brathwaite slammed five boundaries and a maximum during his 235-ball stay. Meanwhile, Ashwin has now dismissed him seven times in Test matches. Here we decode their rivalry.

A patient knock from Brathwaite

The veteran batter had a lot of pressure on him especially after India posted 438 while batting first. Brathwaite added 71 runs along with opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33). After the latter's dismissal, he was involved in a 46-run partnership with Kirk McKenzie (32), taking WI's total beyond the 100-run mark. Later, he added 40 runs with Jermaine Blackwood (20).

Seventh dismissal against Ashwin

All of Brathwaite's three dismissals in this series belong to Ashwin as the off-spinner dismissed him twice in the opening Test as well. In 13 Test innings now, Ashwin has scalped him seven times. The Caribbean skipper has scored 150 runs at a poor average of 21.42. Four of these dismissals have been recorded on Caribbean soil. The rest have come in India.

Joint-most dismissals against Brathwaite

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has joined England pacer James Anderson and South African speedster Kagiso Rabada as the bowler with the most Test dismissals against Brathwaite. Discarded pacer Ishant Sharma is the next Indian on this list, having dismissed the veteran opener four times. Among spinners, England's Moeen Ali trails Ashwin with five dismissals in this regard.

Most wickets against WI since debut

Ashwin, who claimed twin fifers in the opener, has now raced to 73 wickets in 13 Tests against WI at 20.58 (5W: 6). He has completed 30 Test wickets in the Caribbean Islands at 19.53. Against India, Brathwaite owns 550 runs in 13 Tests at 23.91 (50s: 5). He has amassed 330 runs against them at eight home Tests at 25.38.

A look at their overall Test numbers

Playing his 87th Test, Brathwaite has amassed 5,451 runs at an average of 34.94. The tally includes 12 tons and 29 fifties (200: 1). Meanwhile, Ashwin has now raced to 487 scalps in 94 Tests at 23.68, the ninth-most in the format. The tally includes 34 five-wicket hauls, the most among active cricketers. He also owns eight 10-wicket hauls in a match.

How has the second Test proceeded?

India, who are 1-0 up in the series, posted 438 while batting first. While Virat Kohli (121) hammered a ton, skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61), and Ashwin (56) contributed with fifties. Jomel Warrican and Kemar Roach took three wickets apiece. WI have made a strong response, having ended Day 3 at 229/5. Jadeja has taken two wickets so far.

