Deodhar Trophy 2023: Players to watch out for

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 23, 2023 | 11:35 am 2 min read

Rinku Singh will play for Central Zone (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the Deodhar Trophy will kick-start on July 24 with six zonal teams fighting for the title. The List-A tournament is being held for the first time since 2019 with East Zone, West Zone, North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone, and North East Zone being the participating sides. Here we look at the players to watch out for.

Rahul Tripathi - West Zone

Rahul Tripathi will represent West Zone many eyes will be on him. The dasher was sensational in last season's Vijay Hazare Trophy, having hammered 524 runs at 87.33 (100s: 3). Overall, he has raced to 1,782 runs in 53 matches at an average of 37.91. Notably, the batter has proven his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against some of the best bowlers.

Mayank Agarwal - South Zone

Mayank Agarwal will lead South Zone and he would be raring to make his bat talk. The veteran opener has been sensational in red-ball cricket lately and he would like to extend his run in the 50-over format. He struggled in the last season's VHT, managing just 211 runs at 26.37. However, the 32-year-old has an overall List-A average of 45.70 (SR: 99.42).

Rinku Singh - Central Zone

Rinku Singh became a household name following a splendid run in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders. He has made a mark in List-A cricket as well, slamming 1,749 runs at an average of 53. The southpaw clobbered 335 runs at 67 in the last season's VHT. He struck at 103.39 in the tournament, slamming four fifties.

Washington Sundar - South Zone

Agarwal's teammate Washington Sundar will also look to make a mark. The all-rounder has been in and out of India's team across all formats lately and a fine show in the Deodhar Trophy can see his return to the squad. Notably, he has returned with 16 wickets and 233 runs in 16 ODIs. In 65 List-A matches, he owns 838 runs and 58 wickets.

Shivam Mavi - Central Zone

Shivam Mavi is one of the pacers to watch out for as he can take wickets across all phases of the game. He returned with 14 wickets in seven games in the last year's VHT. Overall, he has scalped 59 wickets in 36 List-A matches at an economy of 4.85. The tally includes four four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer.

