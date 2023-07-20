Ashes 2023, Joe Root registers his 59th Test fifty: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 20, 2023 | 10:34 pm 2 min read

England talisman Joe Root brought up his 59th Test fifty in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England talisman Joe Root brought up his 59th Test fifty in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Root came to the crease when England were 130/2 in the second session on Day 2. He went on to add a massive 206-run stand alongside Zak Crawley, who hammered 189. Root looked in fine touch before perishing for 84 and taking England past 350.

Root delivers once again

Root was busy out there in the middle and he played an aggressive innings. Notably, he got to his fifty from just 45 balls. He got to his fifty with a reverse scoop off Pat Cummins. Veteran Root complemented Crawley as the two shared a defining stand. Root played his shots before being bowled by Josh Hazlewood. He slammed eight fours and a six.

Massive numbers for Root

Root's 84-run knock guided him to 11,320 runs at an average of 50.31. Besides his 59 fifties, he also owns 30 tons. Root has got to 2,332 runs against the Aussies in 33 Ashes matches at 40.20. Root struck his 17th fifty against Australia. Meanwhile, at home, Root has clobbered 5,996 runs across 71 matches at 53.53. He registered his 18th fifty.

How has the match panned out?

Australia made 299/8 at stumps on Day 1 of the fourth encounter in Manchester. However, they folded for 317 in the morning session. Chris Woakes claimed his maiden Ashes fifer. In response, England lost Ben Duckett early on before Crawley and Moeen Ali added a century-plus stand. Root came in next and thwarted Australia, helping the hosts take a crucial lead.

